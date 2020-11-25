United States provides additional assistance in response to widespread flooding in the Kingdom of Cambodia

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Today, the United States announced $600,000 in additional humanitarian assistance to respond to severe flooding in the Kingdom of Cambodia caused by multiple tropical storms and prolonged torrential rain since early October.

With this funding, the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is financing the World Food Programme (WFP) to provide emergency assistance to help 3,725 affected families purchase food.

This new assistance builds on an initial $100,000 provided by USAID to the WFP in the immediate aftermath of the floods to distribute emergency food to more than 2,500 families in the hardest-hit areas of Pursat Province.

Through an existing USAID-funded program, the WFP also has been able to support Cambodia's National Committee for Disaster Management to monitor risks and impact as the flooding occurred. With U.S. financing, the WFP has created the first comprehensive platform for managing the risk of disasters: the Platform for Real-Time Impact and Situation Monitoring, or PRISM. Activated to assist in the current floods in Cambodia, PRISM strengthens the ability of responders to monitor the impact of a disaster remotely, in real time, and mobilize resources quickly to respond effectively and efficiently.

Since 2000, the United States has provided nearly $13 million in assistance to prepare for, respond to, and reduce the risk of disasters in Cambodia.

For the latest updates on U.S. humanitarian assistance in Cambodia, visit: https://www.usaid.gov/humanitarian-assistance/cambodia.