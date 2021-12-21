Take Home Ration Post Distribution Monitoring Report (October 2021)

Prepared by Akshaya Jose Devasia

KEY MESSAGES

Food Consumption levels among THR recipient households are generally high and no significant differences in Food Consumption Scores (FCS) were noticed between provinces, household sizes, and IDPoor groups.

While a majority of households show medium (59.4%) and high (8.10%) Dietary Diversity (DD), a large share (32%) consumes a diet consisting of less than four food groups, mainly rice, oil, vegetables and fish, resulting in low DD.

While overall protein consumption was lower amongst THR households than the general population, only 0.3% of THR households stated that they've never consumed protein rich food in contrast to 20% of the general population, possibly pointing to the positive short-term effects of the THR on household protein intake (through Canned Fish in the ration basket).

Since fresh food isn't provided under the THR, dietary diversity and intake of important micro-nutrients like Vitamin A and Hem-Iron is low amongst the THR beneficiaries compared to the general population.

More than 70.2% of respondent households indicated that they spent more than 65% of their monthly budget on food, indicating widespread economic vulnerability of households.

Female headed-households, on average, consumed more vegetables, and oils than male headed-households but still reported lower levels of dietary diversity.

THR OVERVIEW

Implemented by WFP-MoEYS in response to COVID-19 School closures.

01 Five rounds

of Take-home rations (THR) have been conducted to provide safety nets for the poorest families participating in school feeding in target provinces to help reduce negative coping strategies, and help children stay engaged in their education. Three rounds were conducted in 2020, and two in 2021, reaching over 80,000 households holding government equity cards.

02 The July round

was conducted between 28 June - 2 July 2021 and covered 908 schools from the WFP School Feeding Programme (SFP). The distribution was done keeping rigorous COVID-safety checks in place.

03 28,837 households

were reached, including 27,214 student households and 1,623 school cooks (82% women) with a total of 616.376 MT rice, 42.466 MT oil, and 35.405 MT Canned Fish (CFI) distributed. The government in parallel reached an additional 11,500 households with THR as part of the national school feeding programme.