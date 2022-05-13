The Sustainable Development Outcomes of Mine Action in Cambodia

The study comprehensively maps the sustainable development outcomes of mine action activities in Cambodia, using the SDGs as an analytical framework. It analyses and illustrates with concrete examples the impact of mine action interventions (land release, victim assistance, explosive ordnance risk education) and approaches (gender mainstreaming, partnerships and cooperation) towards sustainable development and the overarching principle of ‘leaving no one behind’.

The study presents evidence of the multidimensional and transformative role of mine action by identifying its direct contribution to 13 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and to at least 48 of their targets in Cambodia, in support of humanitarian, developmental and sustaining peace efforts.