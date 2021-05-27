Cambodia
Survey on the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable households in Cambodia
World Vision conducted a survey from 29 March to 9 April 2021 to assess the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. The assessment was completed with 621 heads of households from three provinces and Phnom Penh. This report presents the key findings related to food security, education, mental health, child protection and vaccine acceptance and some recommendations on how to address the priority challenges identified.