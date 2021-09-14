Standard Operating Procedure for Cash and Voucher Assistance [EN/KM]

INTRODUCTION

The intention of this document is to establish all procedural guidelines for the Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) Program. This document should be used as a step-by-step guide for the cash distribution workflow that takes place both before and after a natural disaster, most especially in the first ten days after the event. Following the guidelines herein will assist in selection and registration of the program beneficiaries, in addition to setting up post-monitoring to evaluate the effectiveness of this practice. Several sections are covered in this document, most importantly: beneficiary registration, field assessment, the validation process, decision tree, cash out and the post-distribution monitoring. The example of a set of selection criteria for the flood response is in Annex 2.