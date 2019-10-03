Situation Report No. 3 – Floods in Cambodia (As of 2 October 2019)
FLOOD SITUATION OVERVIEW
Since early September, Cambodia has experienced flooding along the Mekong River Basin and around the Tonle Sap Lake, which was triggered by heavy rainfall. According to the latest reports from Provincial Committees for Disaster Management, 238 communes in 62 districts in 10 provinces have been affected. Current reports indicate that flood waters from the Mekong River have receded in many affected areas, though flash floods have affected areas around the Tonle Sap Lake. The dashboard below summarizes the cumulative reported flood impact; however, it may not reflect the current situation, e.g., if displaced households returned home.
FLOOD IMPACT DASHBOARD
93,319 households affected
11,579 households displaced
16 persons have died
83,942 houses affected
34 health centres affected
359 schools affected
971,143 meters of road affected
51,824 hectares of agricultural land affected