Situation Report No. 2 – Floods in Cambodia (As of 25 September 2019)

FLOOD SITUATION OVERVIEW

Cambodia is currently experiencing flooding along the Mekong Basin and Tonle Sap River. This was triggered by heavy rainfall since early September. According to the latest reports from Provincial Committees for Disaster Management, 238 communes in 62 districts in 10 provinces have been affected (since Situation Report #1, this includes two new provinces, Siem Reap and Banthey Meanchey, while two previously reported provinces, Pursat and Otdar Meanchey, have been removed). The dashboard below summarizes the reported flood impact to date.

FLOOD IMPACT DASHBOARD

93,319 households affected

11,579 households displaced

15 persons have died

83,942 houses affected

34 health centres affected

359 schools affected

971,143 meters of road affected

51,824 hectares of agricultural land affected

RIVER LEVEL MONITORING AND FLOOD FORECAST

According to the Mekong River Commission, all eight river monitoring stations in Cambodia are at ‘normal’ levels (indicated as ‘N’ in the map below). Water levels at all stations are forecasted to decrease in the next five days (26-30 September), but rainfall is forecasted in the next week so river water levels could rise again.