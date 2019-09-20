Situation Report No. 1 – Floods in Cambodia (As of 20 September 2019)
FLOOD SITUATION OVERVIEW
Cambodia is currently experiencing flooding along the Mekong Basin and Tonle Sap River. This was triggered by heavy rainfall since early September. According to the latest reports from Provincial Committees for Disaster Management, 237 communes in 51 districts in 10 provinces have been affected. The dashboard below summarizes the reported flood impact to date.
FLOOD IMPACT DASHBOARD
89,046 households affected
12,993 households displaced
14 persons have died
60,593 houses affected
23 health centres affected
264 schools affected
734,382 meters of road affected
42,239 hectares of agricultural land affected
RIVER LEVEL MONITORING AND FLOOD FORECAST
According to the Mekong River Commission, one river monitoring station (Koh Khel) in Cambodia has reached the ‘alarm’ level and the other seven stations report normal levels though water levels are high.
Water levels at all stations are expected to decrease over the next five days (21-25 September), but heavy rainfall is forecasted in the coming week so river water levels could rise again.