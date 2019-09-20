Situation Report No. 1 – Floods in Cambodia (As of 20 September 2019)

FLOOD SITUATION OVERVIEW

Cambodia is currently experiencing flooding along the Mekong Basin and Tonle Sap River. This was triggered by heavy rainfall since early September. According to the latest reports from Provincial Committees for Disaster Management, 237 communes in 51 districts in 10 provinces have been affected. The dashboard below summarizes the reported flood impact to date.

FLOOD IMPACT DASHBOARD

89,046 households affected

12,993 households displaced

14 persons have died

60,593 houses affected

23 health centres affected

264 schools affected

734,382 meters of road affected

42,239 hectares of agricultural land affected

RIVER LEVEL MONITORING AND FLOOD FORECAST

According to the Mekong River Commission, one river monitoring station (Koh Khel) in Cambodia has reached the ‘alarm’ level and the other seven stations report normal levels though water levels are high.

Water levels at all stations are expected to decrease over the next five days (21-25 September), but heavy rainfall is forecasted in the coming week so river water levels could rise again.