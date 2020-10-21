Singapore Red Cross supports communities affected by floods in Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam

Singapore, 20 October 2020 - In response to the torrential rains and floods that affected communities in Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam, the Singapore Red Cross will contribute USD75,000 (USD$25,000 respectively) to Cambodia Red Cross, Lao Red Cross and Vietnam Red Cross, in aid of their disaster relief and recovery operations. The contribution will go towards immediate food (rice, instant-noodle, canned-fish and soy-sauce) and non-food (mosquito net and blanket) relief items, water purification units, and disaster prevention interventions; as well as short-term recovery projects such as the rehabilitation of latrines, and livelihood (agriculture and livestock) support for those affected.

Mr Benjamin William, Secretary General and CEO of Singapore Red Cross, said, “Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones and the survivors in evacuation camps. The disaster has exacerbated the challenging situation caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The situation is expected to worsen as the rain and strong winds persist, and there is still much uncertainty surrounding the situation at this point. The spread of waterborne diseases is also an area of concern. Our sister national societies - the Cambodian Red Cross, Lao Red Cross and Viet Nam Red Cross - are working round-the-clock to distribute food packs and provide health services, in addition to supporting the local authorities in the evacuation and relief work. The Singapore Red Cross will continue to monitor the situation to make an assessment of the type of relief it can assist with subsequently.”

Since the start of October 2020, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam have experienced heavy rainfall due to the monsoon season. However, the arrival of tropical storms Nangka and Linfa have triggered flash floods and landslides; destroying a significant number of buildings; including schools, houses and health centers; agricultural land and livestocks.

As of 18 October 2020, Viet Nam has recorded 64 fatalities, 5 missing individuals, and affecting approximately 5 million people. As of 16 October 2020, Cambodia has recorded 13 fatalities and has affected approximately 300,000 people. As of 19 October, Laos has recorded 1 fatality, 3 missing, affecting 37,000 people.

Restoring Family Links

The Singapore Red Cross has activated its “Restoring Family Links” (RFL) service to assist Singaporeans and others to locate their immediate family members who may have been affected by the disaster with whom they have difficulty in contacting. Please contact us at rfl@redcross.sg for assistance.