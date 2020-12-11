Signing ceremony between CMAC and APOPO to support one year operation project

Today, 10 December 2020 at CMAC’s Headquarters, the APOPO’s country resident representative (Michael) and H.E. Heng Ratana, Director Genaral of CMAC have signed a MoU as cooperations agreement to implement the project in 2021. APOPO provides financial contribution with total amount of USD318,606 for a 12 month period. CMAC and APOPO have worked together for almost 6 years now and jointly released over 12 square kilometers of landmines/ the remnants of war contaminated areas and found & destroyed almost 50,000 pieces of landmines/UXOs. With this grant, the project is going to release over 4 square kilometers of landmines/UXOs contamination areas by the end 2021. APOPO has also worked with CMAC on technical survey dogs and procurements of CMAC Detection Dogs for APOPO operates in other countries.