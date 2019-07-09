Today, 9 July 2019 at CMAC Headquarters I. Phnom Penh, Mr. Watanabe Jinichi representative of the Japan International Consultant system (JICS) and I signed an extended project for Integration of landmine clearance and Victim Assistance for this final stage of this 3 year period project (2017-2019). Its vital to note that this project plans to end by late October 2019 and now extends 2 months up to end of 2019. In 2019, this project provides supports for Demining operations for around USD 2.6 millions and post clearance developments around USD220K. With this assistance CMAC can secure over 400 Demining experts for the first 6 months of this year and CMAC has already scaled down her project staff to ensure that this project to reach at the end of year! This project has shared a great success of CMAC Demining operations and contributed a remarkable social development achievements for Cambodians!