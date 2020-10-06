Role and achievements of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in assisting the Government and people of Cambodia in the promotion and protection of human rights - Report of the Secretary-General (A/HRC/45/56)

Summary

Submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 42/37, the present report outlines the role and achievements of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in Cambodia from 1 June 2019 to 31 May 2020. The period was marked by shrinking civic space and continued political tensions.

OHCHR continued its provision of technical cooperation in key areas, including strengthening the administration of justice, and protecting fundamental freedoms and economic, social and cultural rights. It also addressed the human rights implications of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

I. Introduction

1. Prepared pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 42/37, the present report outlines the role and achievements of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in assisting the Government and people of Cambodia in the promotion and protection of human rights from 1 June 2019 to 31 May 2020. It provides an update to the report of the Secretary-General on the same subject, presented to the Human Rights Council at its forty-second session (A/HRC/42/31). OHCHR received factual comments on the draft report from the Government of Cambodia on 1 July 2020, and these have been included where appropriate.

2. Throughout the reporting period, OHCHR proceeded with technical cooperation activities with the judiciary, the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Rural Development, the Ministry of Land Management, Urban Planning and Construction, the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, the Ministry of Environment, the Cambodian Human Rights Committee, the National Committee against Torture, the Disability Action Council, and other governmental and civil society actors. OHCHR continued to monitor the human rights situation, including with regard to land and housing rights, the enjoyment of fundamental freedoms, the right to participation in civic and political life, the conduct of trials, and the condition of places of detention. OHCHR also adapted its technical cooperation activities to respond to the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cambodia.

3. OHCHR continued to work closely with the United Nations system in Cambodia, chairing the human rights theme group. It supported the mainstreaming of human rights within the United Nations Development Assistance Framework for 2019–2023, and co-led an outcome group on participation and accountability. OHCHR also supported joint United Nations actions, including in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, to advance human rights in Cambodia.