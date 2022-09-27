Reaching the grandmother to improve child well-being in Cambodia

In late 2020, World Vision International - Cambodia (WVI-C) implemented a pilot project that engaged grandmothers who were providing primary care to their young grandchildren who were left behind by their parents. The project was titled 'Grandmother Inclusive Approach (GMIA), with the objective to build the knowledge, skills, and behaviors pertaining to children's well-being among these grandmothers. In addition, this project incorporated activities to alleviate the stress levels of grandmothers by encouraging the household members to share childcare responsibilities. This pilot project was implemented between October 2020 till December 2021. Based on the success reported by this pilot project, this approach will be implemented in three provinces namely Kampong Speu, Kampong Chhang, and Banteay Meanchey provinces between 2023-2027.