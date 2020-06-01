Rapid Assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on child wellbeing in Cambodia Summary Report May 2020

Mid-May 2020, World Vision International Cambodia conducted an assessment on the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on child-wellbeing in the communities where we work to inform our response to the crisis. The rapid assessment included a household survey, a survey of the leaders of 65 Agricultural Cooperatives (ACs) and a series of Key Informant Interviews (KIIs). The data collected during this exercise suggests that the COVID-19 outbreak is already having a severe impact on livelihood, food security, and education, especially among the most vulnerable families. This summary report includes the key findings from this rapid assessment and some recommendations on how to put Cambodian children at the centre of the response to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.