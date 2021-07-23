The provision of COVID-19 vaccines to the Kingdom of Cambodia

The Government of Japan has decided to provide approximately 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured in Japan, through the COVAX facility, to Cambodia, as part of supports from Japan to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Cambodia. On July 23, approximately 300 thousand doses of those will be airlifted from Japan to Cambodia. After the arrival at Phnom Penh, the hand-over ceremony will be held in the presence of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of Cambodia, and Mr. Mikami Masahiro, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Cambodia.

Since February, the number of new infections of COVID-19 in Cambodia is sharply increasing and the procurement of vaccine is urgent and most important issue for the Cambodian government.

The vaccines we provided are expected to contribute to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in Cambodia. Japan will continue various support measures in cooperation with relevant countries and international organizations with a view to binging an early ending to the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Note] COVID-19 situation in Cambodia As of July 21st, approximately 69 thousand confirmed cases and approximately 1 thousand deaths are reported in Cambodia. Daily confirmed cases have increased after community transmission in the end of February, 2021, and imported cases from neighbor countries from May, 2021.