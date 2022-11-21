Operational Research on the WFP Cash Transfer Programme in Cambodia, March 2022

Operational research that generates and documents key learnings regarding the WFP cash transfer programme in Cambodia In line with this research question, the objectives of the research are to:

Investigate the design and implementation features of the WFP cash transfer programme that are the same as or similar to government social assistance programmes and other government sources; Distil lessons learned from the design and implementation of the WFP cash transfer programme; Document any elements that are unique to the WFP cash transfer programme; Provide recommendations to guide the RGC and supporting partners in the design and implementation of future shock responsive social assistance schemes, and to guide humanitarian partners in the design and implementation of complementary and coordinated assistance; and Inform disaster contingency planning for humanitarian cash assistance among humanitarian actors.