Cambodia

One Landmine Incident In Veal Veng And B40 Rocket Launcher Caused 4 Serious Wounded In Samlot

Today 05 May 2020, there was an landmine incident in Veal Veng District, Pursat province caused a man with serious wounded and another incident, a B40 rocket launcher caused 4 serious wounded (one girl and three boys between 14-16 years old). This B40 incident in Samlot District, Battambang Province. The remnants of war continues to pill Khmer’s blood! Thanks Peace and we must collectively protect our hard earning peace!

