Novel Coronavirus infection: Offer of the stockpiled ASEF equipment to Asian countries

The Government of Japan decided to provide the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Republic of the Philippines, Lao People’s Democratic Republic and Mongolia with approximately 220,000 items including 6 different types of goods such as isolation gowns, which are part of the personal protective equipment stockpiled by Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF) and financed by Japan’s contribution, as in-kind contribution from the Government of Japan. This in-kind contribution will be transferred to each country from the warehouse in Singapore in coordination with the WHO Regional Office for Western Pacific (WPRO).

Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF) was founded in 1996 in Singapore as a permanent body of Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM). It has been engaged in multiple activities with a focus on the socio-cultural field.

(Content of the equipment to be provided)

(1) For the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of the Philippines

9,630 isolation gowns, 480 alcohol hand rubs, 540 safety goggles, and 24,400 gloves for each country

(2) For the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and Mongolia

4,680 isolation gowns, 240 alcohol hand rubs, 270 safety goggles, and 12,200 gloves for each country