15 Feb 2020

Novel Coronavirus infection: Offer of the stockpiled ASEF equipment to Asian countries

Report
from Government of Japan
Published on 14 Feb 2020 View Original

  1. The Government of Japan decided to provide the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Republic of the Philippines, Lao People’s Democratic Republic and Mongolia with approximately 220,000 items including 6 different types of goods such as isolation gowns, which are part of the personal protective equipment stockpiled by Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF) and financed by Japan’s contribution, as in-kind contribution from the Government of Japan.

  2. This in-kind contribution will be transferred to each country from the warehouse in Singapore in coordination with the WHO Regional Office for Western Pacific (WPRO).

Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF) was founded in 1996 in Singapore as a permanent body of Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM). It has been engaged in multiple activities with a focus on the socio-cultural field.

(Content of the equipment to be provided)
(1) For the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Republic of the Philippines
9,630 isolation gowns, 480 alcohol hand rubs, 540 safety goggles, and 24,400 gloves for each country

(2) For the Lao People’s Democratic Republic and Mongolia
4,680 isolation gowns, 240 alcohol hand rubs, 270 safety goggles, and 12,200 gloves for each country

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.