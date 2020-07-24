NFI/Shelter kits’ distribution guidelines [EN/KM]

Important Note: This document includes considerations regarding COVID-19 prevention. They are complementary to the regular measures that should be applied in a distribution operation such as GBV, safe distribution points, several stakeholders’ inclusion, and organizations’ code of conduct among others.

COVID-19 Response – Cambodia

As the world tackles the COVID-19 pandemic, the risk of disasters after natural phenomenon such as floods, winds and drought add another level of concern. Responses to such events need to consider now extra measures to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Many stakeholders need to be considered including front-line personnel, partners, and beneficiaries.

This guideline could also be applied by different sectors in humanitarian responses.