Joint Op-ed: Will we listen to them?

Will we listen to them? – Children and young people tell us about the massive impacts that the COVID19 crisis has already had on their lives and what we still need to do to win the fight against the pandemic.

As COVID-19 continues to progress around the world, Cambodia has emerged as one of the rare success stories. With no known community transmission and only two imported cases since April 12, it is clear that the first wave of contagion has been managed successfully, thanks to the swift action of the Royal Government of Cambodia (RCG) supported by Development Partners, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs). The recent imported cases show we should remain vigilant, but it is also important to celebrate the excellent work done and recognize the sacrifices that many have had to make to respond to the crisis.