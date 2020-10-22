Japan Has Provided A Grant Assistance To Supporting CMAC Demining And Landmine Victim Assistance With A Total Amount USD 9 Millions For A 2 Year Period

Today, 22nd October 2020 at CMAC Headquarters in Phnom Penh, Mr. Tomohiro Kannada, the first Secretary of the Japanese Embassy in Phnom Penh and H.E. Heng Ratana, Director General of CMAC have chaired the consultative committee Meeting for the Japanese Grant Aid Project for the project integrated mine clearance and landmine victim assistance to the Royal Government of Cambodia. This meeting organized by Grown Agents and CMAC Project Management. It’s vital to note that the Givernment of Japan has provided a grant assistance to the Royal Government of Cambodia for supporting CMAC demining and landmine victim assistance with a total amount of 1000 million yens approximately around USD 9 millions for a 2 year period (July 2020-June 2022) to cover CMAC demining operations in three high priority provinces namely Pailin, Pursat and Battambang Provinces!

Taking this opportunity, we wish to express our gratitude to Samdach Techo Prime Minister of the Royal Government of Cambodia and the Former Prime Minister of Japan for kind considerations and assistance.