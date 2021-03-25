Integrated Nutrition Technical Program – Fact Sheet - Cambodia

Quick Facts – Sponsorship Funding

• Project sites: 20 Area Program sites spread across 8 provinces

• Program period: October 2018 till September, 2022

• Funding Sources: World Vision offices in Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, United Kingdom and United States

Introduction

This document presents an overview about the Integrated Nutrition Technical Program, implemented by World Vision International - Cambodia (WVI-C), since October 2018.

This technical program covers the technical areas of health and nutrition; water, sanitation and hygiene, economic resilience and livelihoods with the objective of improving the nutritional status of children.

Promoting child health and enhancing their nutritional status is one of the three strategic priorities of WVI-C. The Integrated Nutrition program covers three sectors, namely health and nutrition, WASH, economic livelihoods which are spread across 20 area programs (APs) (of the 40 APs of WVI-C), in 8 provinces of the country (of the total 25 provinces).

The majority of WVI-C projects are funded through child sponsorship projects .

Through this funding WVI-C implements a comprehensive and integrated approach for community development using evidence-based interventions that are validated by external organisations. Globally these standard approaches are referred to as Core Project Models and within the Integrated Nutrition Technical program, the following models are implemented.