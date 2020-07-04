Implementation of the Social Accountability Framework (ISAF): Citizen voices for better essential services

What is ISAF?

Social accountability can be defined as an approach towards building accountability that relies on civic engagement, i.e., in which it is ordinary citizens and/or civil society organizations who participate directly or indirectly in exacting accountability (World Bank).

Social accountability is the cornerstone of good governance – and this kind of engagement enables civil society to engage with policy makers and service providers to bring about greater accountability for and responsiveness to citizens’ needs (Global Partnership for Social Accountability).

The Implementation of the Social Accountability Framework (ISAF) in Cambodia aims to improve local service delivery through enhanced accountability. Through ISAF, citizens are informed about the services they are entitled to receive, dialogue with sub-national authorities are fostered and joint actions to address issues are identified and implemented. ISAF originated from the National Programme for Sub-National Democratic Development (SNDD) of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) in Cambodia. Under the leadership of the Royal Government of Cambodia, donors, international organizations and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) joined forces behind this project. World Vision (WV) participated in the design of ISAF in 2014 and was one of the first CSOs to pilot it in six districts in 2015.