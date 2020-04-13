Implementation of the Social Accountability Framework (ISAF): Analysis of the data generated during ISAF phase I (2016-2018)

FINDINGS AND RECOMMENDATIONS FOR PHASE II

Executive summary

Participatory processes to involve communities have been a part of local governance and decentralisation initiatives led by the Royal Government of Cambodia and supported by donors, including United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Bank, since the mid-1990s. In 2015, the government launched the Implementation of the Social Accountability Framework (ISAF) to further improve services through community empowerment and enhanced accountability of subnational administrations (SNAs). This initiative, unique in its scale, is implemented in partnership with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and a number of institutional donors.

ISAF Phase I (2015 – 2018) covered 757 commune administrations, 1404 primary schools and 605 health centres. More than 550,000 people took part in the process. More than 270,000 citizens and almost 50,000 service providers took part in the monitoring of the quality of local services using community scorecards1 . Representatives of these citizens and service providers were then involved in town hall meetings to discuss performance ratings of the services with local officials and to develop Joint Action Accountability Plans (JAAPs) to address service issues. Around 60% of these actions were implemented within 12 months of their adoption, contributing to improved local services.

Over this period, the ISAF process generated a significant amount of data on the performance of services. The data is based on ratings provided by the citizens and service providers and was collected by the implementing partners and then consolidated by World Vision International Cambodia (WVI). Once consolidated and cleaned, this unique dataset included more than 720,000 votes from 180,000 people who participated in the scorecard meetings by scoring the quality of local services of 680 commune administrations, 934 primary schools and 506 health centres. The data also includes detailed information about approximately 33,900 actions adopted following town hall meetings about the services provided in these 2120 facilities. This is understood to be the largest citizen data aggregation exercise via a government partnership involving community scorecards.

Preliminary evidence that the ISAF theory of change is working

The review of the data shows that it is possible to identify patterns and trends about service user satisfaction. Several other nationwide patterns and trends are described within this report and highlight broad scope for further analysis from the data.

The main “actionable” finding presented in this report is related to the consensus of service users and providers nationwide on the poor performance of staff at local facilities, especially with regard to punctuality, friendliness, courtesy and respect of internal rules. For example, poor staff attitude was raised by users as an issue in 80% of the health centres. Other key issues raised included availability of operational supplies and materials (manuals for students, essential medicines, etc.) and issues with service infrastructure. Table 1 below presents the top five issues raised for each service.

An analysis of the citizen-generated data suggests that the ISAF program was relatively successful at addressing the issues most frequently raised. Firstly, for 2016 and 2017 , the rates of implementation of the JAAP actions were over 60% for both years. That is, of the actions needed to improve services, more than 60% were carried out, most of them by local authoritiesthat seem to have reacted positively to social accountability. The data also shows above-average rates of implementation for the majority of actions focusing on the issues most often prioritized by citizens. These include actions related to staff performance (which generally did not require additional funding to be implemented). For example, 76% of actions related to the performance of staff at primary schools were implemented 12 months after adoption of the JAAPs.

Secondly, the data shows that the level of satisfaction of both users and service providers increased from 2016 to 2018 (5.7% on average) with the biggest increase registered for commune administration services (8.6%). All of the provinces, except Kratie and Siem Reap, ended the project with higher levels of expressed satisfaction than at its start.

While the findings need to be verified with data collected over a longer period of time (and with objective data on the quality of services6 ), the data is encouraging; it suggests that the ISAF theory of change is, to a certain extent, working as designed. Users and service providers identified key issues and actions to address them, local authorities and service providers implemented the actions responding to the key issues and, as a result, the quality of service and satisfaction of citizens improved.