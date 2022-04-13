IDS Policy Briefing 193: Cambodia’s Covid-19 Response and Migrant Workers

As in many Southeast Asian countries, the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and policies to limit its spread greatly disrupted Cambodia’s economy. Workers in Cambodia overwhelmingly operate in the informal sector and remittances from migrant workers abroad constitute a significant portion of the country’s overall gross domestic product.

This briefing examines Cambodia’s Covid-19 response to highlight how knock-on effects have disproportionately impacted vulnerable migrants and informal domestic workers, including human-trafficking survivors. The government should provide social support to these vulnerable groups. Future efforts to manage Covid-19 must consider how they will affect the most vulnerable.

Cite this publication Bunthea, K.; Kasper, E.; Chiang, M. and Chen, S. (2022) 'Cambodia’s Covid-19 Response and Migrant Workers', IDS Policy Briefing 193, Brighton: Institute of Development Studies, DOI: 10.19088/IDS.2022.023

Read the full bulletin on IDS