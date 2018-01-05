Humanitarian Response Forum (HRF) Contingency Plan Cambodia

INTRODUCTION

1.1 HRF Background and Purpose

The Humanitarian Response Forum (HRF) was established in 2011 in response to the demand for increased coordination between development partners to prepare for and respond to humanitarian disasters, primarily floods and drought. An introductory presentation on the HRF is available on the HRF website.1 The objective of the HRF is to support strengthening coordination and communication on emergency preparedness and response in Cambodia between the United Nations (UN), international nongovernmental organizations (INGOs), and international organizations (IOs), and local NGOs through the Cambodia Humanitarian Forum (CHF). The HRF works in close collaboration with the Government, as focal most notably to the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM), while HRF sectors do likewise with their relevant line ministries, to facilitate an effective coordinated approach in support of people affected by humanitarian crises.

The HRF (see Terms of Reference in Annex 6.1) aims to serve as a forum for:

a. Response planning (preparedness) and gap analysis for informed strategy development;

b. Information sharing/management (IM) to facilitate coordination;

c. Advocacy and awareness raising of emergency risks, preparedness and response required of key actors and that undertaken; and

d. Mobilization of resources to meet identified gaps.

Over time, focus on preparedness and capacity building have increased, with the HRF provides training and support to NCDM and sub-national disaster management committees, as well as running with NCDM the annual KamREx training and simulation exercises.

The HRF is structured around includes six sectors corresponding to the national structures, namely: food security & nutrition (FSN) and cash; water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); shelter; health; education, and protection. The HRF and its six sectors are co-chaired by a UN organisation and an INGO (Annex 6.1).

These coordinate with the appropriate line-ministries on technical preparedness and response activities, with the HRF providing a single focal point at National level for planning, coordination and reporting. Unlike the more formal Cluster system, co-leads and sector members are not dedicated to the sector activities, but conduct normal development activities when not engaged on emergency response.

To facilitate in-country sustainability and link with the national sector structure, sectors have a key role in overseeing Emergency Preparedness and Response (EPR) and coordination activities. The Sectors reflect the Cluster system used in many large-scale disaster responses globally, and so the HRF structure can be scaledup easily in case of a large-scale disaster. Given the nature and scale of disasters that affect Cambodia on a seasonal basis, funding for a permanent, stand-alone structure has to date not been deemed necessary or cost-effective for coordinating EPR activities, and as such, primary responsibilities for ongoing preparedness and coordination lies with sector lead organizations. In the event of a major disaster an HRF Coordination Team and other specialised staff can be recruited by HRF organisations for a short period of time (eg. an Emergency Coordinator).