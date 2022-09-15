Humanitarian Response Forum (HRF) - Cambodia: HRF Intersectoral Meeting 24 August 2022 - Meeting Minutes

Agenda:

Welcome and introductory remarks – HRF co-chairs

Wrap-up from the previous meeting and general updates (including the progress of the light-touch review of the HRF contingency plan) – HRF secretariat

Briefing on seasonal and market monitoring – WFP

Update on HRF preparedness for flood season (information management, contingency plan, and coordination) and discussion on support needed from sector co-leads and members – HRF secretariat, sector co-leads, and members

Update from the Inter-agency Task Team on Protection from Sexual Exploitation and Abuse (PSEA), including the Cambodia SEA risk assessment and next steps – PSEA Task Team/UN Resident Coordinator’s Office