Humanitarian Response Forum (HRF) - Cambodia: HRF Intersectoral Meeting 19 October 2022 - Meeting Minutes

Agenda:

  1. Welcome and introductory remarks – HRF co-chairs

  2. Update on the flood situation and government response in flood season – NCDM representative

  3. Update on information management and discussion on response activities/plans during flood season – HRF secretariat and HRF sector co-leads

  4. Thematic presentation on the Rapid Response Approach to Disasters in Asia-Pacific (RAPID) – OCHA's Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific

  5. Briefing on seasonal monitoring and food security and nutrition situation in flood-prone areas – WFP

  6. Action points and wrap-up – HRF secretariat

