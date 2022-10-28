Humanitarian Response Forum (HRF) - Cambodia: HRF Intersectoral Meeting 19 October 2022 - Meeting Minutes

Agenda:
Welcome and introductory remarks – HRF co-chairs
Update on the flood situation and government response in flood season – NCDM representative
Update on information management and discussion on response activities/plans during flood season – HRF secretariat and HRF sector co-leads
Thematic presentation on the Rapid Response Approach to Disasters in Asia-Pacific (RAPID) – OCHA's Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific
Briefing on seasonal monitoring and food security and nutrition situation in flood-prone areas – WFP
Action points and wrap-up – HRF secretariat