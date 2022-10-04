Humanitarian Response Forum (HRF) - Cambodia: HRF All-Member Meeting 21 September 2022 - Meeting Minutes

Objective: Provide a briefing on the updated HRF contingency plan, discuss possible HRF actions in the flood risk season, and update on sectoral preparedness for the flood risk season.

Agenda:

1 . Welcome and introductory remarks – HRF co-chairs

2 . Update on the flood situation and NCDM’s preparedness and response in flood season – NCDM representative

3 . General HRF updates (including the HRF 5Ws and Stockpile Mapping) and briefing on the updated HRF contingency plan – HRF secretariat

4 . Update on preparedness and response activities of HRF sectors for the flood risk season and discuss ways forward – HRF sector co-leads

5 . Briefing on seasonal and market monitoring – WFP

6 . Action points and wrap-up – HRF secretariat