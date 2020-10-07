H.E. Heng Ratana Meeting Discussion With Mr. Rune Kristian Dale-Andresen, Resident Representative Of The Norwegian People Aid (NPA)

Today, 06 October 2020 at CMAC Headquarters, H.E. Heng Ratana, Director General of CMAC have met with the resident representative of the Norwegian People Aid (NPA) Mr. Rune Kristian Dale-Andresen and Ms. Portia (New project mine action manager) and Mr. Sam Rithea! Our discussions focus on:

Cluster munitions survey and clearance in Kg Cham, Tbong Khmom, Svay Rieng, and Prey Veng provinces funded by the United States Government. Demining Project along Thai-Cambodian borders funded by the Norwegian Government. Landmine/Remnants of war detection dog projects and other technical cooperation projects.

CMAC will immediately deploy more teams for cluster munitions survey teams to support DU-5 as extra resources from the Norwegian Government.

It’s vital to note that NPA and CMAC have a long married cooperation since 1992, we are very important friends, alliances and cooperations! We have been working to removing threats of landmines/remnants of war, returning hope and rebuilding a prosperous future for Cambodians! at the same time, we collectively works together to promote peace, democracy and human rights at the grassroot levels!