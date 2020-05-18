GIEWS Country Brief: Cambodia 18 May 2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Above-average plantings of 2020 paddy crop expected, driven by strong demand and Government support measures

Cereal production in 2019 estimated at above-average level

Exports of rice in 2020 forecast at above-average level

Prices of rice generally stable in April

Above-average plantings of 2020 paddy crop expected, driven by strong demand and Government support measures

The bulk of the 2020 main season paddy crop, accounting for more than 80 percent of the national annual production, is expected to be planted between late May and August, with the onset of the monsoon rains. Overall, sustained domestic and international demand and official programmes promoting paddy production are expected to keep the area planted at an above-average level. The 2020 secondary season paddy crop will be planted towards the end of the year.

Planting operations for the 2020 main season maize crop, for harvest in September-October, just started. The area planted is expected at an above-average level, supported by the strong demand of the feed industry.

Cereal production in 2019 estimated at above-average level

The 2019 season was completed at the end of April. The aggregate cereal output, mainly rice and maize, is estimated at 11.8 million tonnes, about 9 percent above the five-year average. The monsoon rains (May-October) started with a delay of almost two months, which had a negative impact on the early-planted summer crops. The maize crop was particularly affected as the months between May and July are critical for planting and crop development, as moisture deficits during this period have a more acute impact on maize crop growth. Rains improved from late July and remained close to the average levels until October bringing some relief to the dry weather affected areas. These rains allowed planting progress of the paddy crop to reach the high level of 2018 and supported the generally near-average growing conditions for the country’s main paddy crop.