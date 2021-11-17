GIEWS Country Brief: Cambodia 17-November-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Cereal production forecast at bumper level in 2021

Harvesting of the 2021 main rice crop, accounting for more than 80 percent of the national production, started in September, with the bulk to be gathered between December and February. The May‑October monsoon (rainy) season started in late May, after a two‑week delay and precipitation amounts were close to average levels until July over most parts of the country. However, some central and northern areas, including the important rice producing provinces of Battambang, Kampong Chhnang and Banteay Meanchey, experienced below‑average rains between May and July, which hampered planting operations and caused some localized damages to early planted crops, with September floods also causing some additional damages. According to official estimates, the area planted with rice for the 2021 main crop surpassed the record level of 2020 by almost 4 percent. Overall, yields are expected at a near‑average level. Planting operations of the 2021 mostly irrigated secondary season rice crop, supported by adequate irrigation water availability and favourable weather conditions, have just started. The 2021 aggregate rice production is forecast at a bumper level of 11.4 million tonnes.

Harvesting of the 2021 main maize crop just concluded, while the secondary crop, for harvest next March, is currently being planted. The aggregate 2021 maize production is forecast at a below‑average level of about 900 000 tonnes, reflecting the decline in area planted of the main season crop as some farmers switched maize land to more profitable cassava.

Exports of rice in 2021 forecast at record levels

In calendar year 2021, rice exports (milled basis) are forecast at 1.6 million tonnes, up 7 percent from 2020 and a record high.

Prices of rice generally stable since beginning of 2021

Wholesale prices of rice have been generally stable since the beginning of 2021 and, in September, they were below or close to their year‑earlier levels, reflecting adequate market availabilities from the 2020 harvest.