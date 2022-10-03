Food Security and Nutrition Assessment for Flood-Prone Areas of Cambodia 2021

The survey assessed the food security and nutrition situation among a sample of 3,600 households residing in flood-prone areas across Cambodia, focusing on six provinces located around Tonle Sap Lake (Battambang, Pursat, Kampong Chhnang, Siem Reap, Kampong Thom) and along the Mekong River (Kampong Cham).

The findings from the current survey and three follow-up surveys to be conducted among the same households throughout 2022 will provide insights into the needs and vulnerabilities of households and communities that are frequently exposed to floods. This information is essential for government policymakers and to enable non-governmental organizations doing relief work to design adequate response options.