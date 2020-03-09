Flow Monitoring Surveys: Insights into the Profiles and Vulnerabilities of Cambodian Migrants to Thailand (Round Two) - February 2020

From mid-March until mid-August 2019, a total of 5,630 Cambodian nationals were surveyed in the provinces of Battambang and Banteay Meanchey, of whom 5,625 were identified as migrant workers. Migrants were categorized in two different groups. The first group was comprised of outgoing migrants, leaving Cambodia for Thailand (n= 4,601) and the second group were incoming migrants, returning to Cambodia from Thailand (n= 1,029). Two different survey tools were designed to capture the most accurate information possible for both target groups. The findings serve to identify migration patterns as well as identify common challenges and vulnerabilities and can be used to better inform policy and programming for the protection and assistance of migrant workers.