Flow Monitoring Surveys: Insights into the Profiles and Vulnerabilities of Cambodian Migrants to Thailand Round One

Executive Summary

Labour migration is a key demographic trend influencing and shaping the growth of many countries in Southeast Asia, particularly Thailand. Thailand’s steady economic growth in recent decades has sparked an increase in labour demand, resulting in a continued influx of low-skilled foreign workers from neighboring Cambodia, Lao People’s Democratic Republic and Myanmar. By 2017, a total of 723,911 Cambodian nationals had received documentation status for residing in Thailand. Due to different economic and social reasons for Cambodian nationals, especially the younger generations consider migration to be a viable option. Although migration from Cambodia to Thailand has a long-standing history, migrants still face several challenges. Due to the precarity of jobs acquired (predominantly low-skilled without proper legal status and limited in-country support networks) migrants are often exposed to heightened risks and vulnerabilities compared to local populations.

In order to gain a better understanding of the migration patterns and the nature of flows from Cambodia to Thailand – with a particular focus on possible vulnerabilities – IOM Thailand’s Migrant Assistance and Counter-Trafficking Unit initiated a survey exercise in March 2019 in the provinces of Battambang and Banteay Meanchey, utilizing the Flow Monitoring component of IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM). Flow Monitoring is a tool designed to track movement flows, and the overall situation at key points of origin, transit and destination; it is an optimal tool to provide a more detailed understanding of the migration situation at the Thai-Cambodian border. With special consideration to the experience of migrant workers, IOM Thailand aimed to find out more about migrants’ profiles, drivers of migration, level of preparedness for migration, as well as associated vulnerabilities and return intentions. This research activity is part of a larger regional activity, collecting DTM data across various countries. This exercise builds upon the pre-established Flow Monitoring Registry and Flow Monitoring Survey activities along the Thai-Myanmar border in Tak province,

Thailand, from June 2018 until May 2019. The activity is being further implemented at the Thai-Lao border in Vientiane city from July 2019 until August 2019.

From mid-March until end-May 2019, a total of 3,127 Cambodian nationals were surveyed in the provinces of Battambang and Banteay Meanchey, of whom 3,122 were identified as migrant workers. The 3,122 migrant workers were categorized in two different migrant groups. The first group was comprised of outgoing migrants, leaving Cambodia for employment in Thailand (n=2,499) and the second group of incoming migrants, returning from employment (n=623) in Thailand. Two different survey tools were designed to capture the most accurate information possible for both target groups. The findings serve to identify migration patterns as well as identify common challenges and vulnerabilities and can be used to better inform policy and programming for the protection and assistance of migrant workers.

The results indicate that migration between Cambodia and Thailand is cyclical; many migrants that had previously worked in Thailand are compelled to return to Thailand for further employment. The main findings of the report show that the information levels and expectations of incoming migrants are for the most part in line with the work experiences and impressions of outgoing migrants. The brief summaries per thematic area below provides a distillation of findings from the data collected:

Migrant Profiles

The average individual within the group of Cambodian migrants is a married, 29-year-old male with primary level education. Male migrants were overrepresented in the sample at 54 per cent. Furthermore, migrants tend to be married rather than single when they migrate from Cambodia to Thailand. The largest share had completed primary education as their highest and only form of education (almost two third of the sample). The most common provinces of origin were the border provinces where the data collection took place, i.e.

Battambang and Banteay Meanchey. Nevertheless, there is a difference in the patterns of origin locations depending on the data collection points. Migrants transiting through Poi Pet originated from all over Cambodia while migrants interviewed around Kamrieng district (around Doung international border) and Phnom Preuk district (close to local checkpoints) seemed predominately to be originating from Battambang. Migrants preferred to stay in Thailand for periods over one year especially in the border provinces of Chanthaburi, Sa Kaeo as well as Bangkok and Chon Buri.

Drivers and Decision-Making

Process Prior to migration the majority of respondents were privately employed, predominately in the agriculture and forestry sectors. The pre-departure unemployment rate was higher for female than for male respondents and for younger Cambodian nationals (age group between 16 and 30). The main reasons for leaving were associated with finding employment, facing family problems or the payment of debts and problems related to landownership. Migration from Cambodia to Thailand presents as cyclical given over three quarter of the sample had previously migrated at least once already. In line with the network theory, migrants heavily relied on family and friends for their information about life and jobs in Thailand.

Pre-migration Arrangements and Preparations With few exceptions, almost all respondents reported to have already arranged employment prior to their departure, mainly with the support from family and friends in Thailand. The jobs were predominately secured in the agriculture/forestry employment sector as well as in construction and manufacturing. On average returning migrants had paid USD 276 for the migration process. Costs related to journeys to neighbouring provinces such as Chanthaburi and Sa Kaeo were on average cheaper than to Bangkok and Chon Buri.

Also, migrants with travel documents for oversea migrant workers and non-immigrant visas (visas related to the MoU process) paid on average the highest amounts. Next to savings, migrants commonly reported to have borrowed money from their employers as well as they had organized wage deductions with employers.

Migrants’ vulnerabilities

Migrants used a variety of documentation to enter Thailand. The majority of respondents used either border passes, their passports with different visas or a travel document for overseas migrant workers to enter Thailand. The largest share of undocumented workers were employed in the agriculture sector. Return migrants had on average earned wages of THB 432 per day. Looking at the different provinces, in the border province Chanthaburi migrants most often reported to have received wages below the provincial minimum wage. The data found that most migrants working in Chanthaburi are employed in the agriculture sector and it was further revealed that the agriculture sector appears to be responsible for paying wages below the median minimum wage more frequently. Wholesale/retail and manufacturing are identified as the sectors where migrants reported higher wages on average. The data also shows that migrants in general tend to send remittances home. Migrants who had left children living in Cambodia tended to be more likely to send remittances than those who did not. Migrants did not commonly experience problems en route to Thailand, whereas it was reported that problems arose and were faced by migrants during their employment in Thailand. Common problems were related to detention and deportations as well as wages being withheld or being paid irregularly. When asked if migrants knew of support mechanisms, less than half of the migrants reported to be aware of such mechanisms. Of those that knew of available support, their understanding of “mechanisms” mainly referred to familial or friend networks in Thailand as well as the Thai police.

Return

Most respondents returned temporarily with the intention of visiting family or friends. Those who returned for an unknown duration reported reasons including: family obligations and expectations to return, deportation by authorities or their work permit/visa ending. When asked if they expected to face challenges less than half believed that they will encounter problems. Common problems were related to not finding a job or regarding their health. Confirming the circular migration patterns, two third of the sample had already made plans to migrate again to Thailand. The majority reported that they would resume their previous jobs in Thailand.

Upon return, migrants generally reported that both their savings as well as their general financial position had improved as a result of the migration experience.