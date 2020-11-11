Cambodia
Floods Response Plan Cambodia 2020 (For the period Nov 2020 – April 2021)
KEY FIGURES
PEOPLE AFFECTED BY FLOODING: 800K
PROVINCES AFFECTED: 19
PEOPLE IN NEED OF ASSISTANCE: 388K
PEOPLE TARGETED FOR ASSISTANCE: 237K (52,861 HH)
FUNDING REQUESTED (US$): $9.43M
STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES
i. Provide life-saving assistance and protection to people affected by the storms and flooding and re-establish access to basic services.
ii. Provide multi-sector assistance to the most vulnerable groups, including displace people, vulnerable children and other groups
iii. Support the restoration of livelihoods and self-reliance.
iv. Deliver assistance in a manner that mitigates the risk of COVID19 for disaster-affected people.