Floods in Cambodia: Version 1.0 - Situation Report No. 1 – Humanitarian Response Forum, As of 12 October 2020

FLOOD SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since October 1, Cambodia has experienced heavy rainfall across much of the country. As of October 12, seven provinces have been affected by flash floods, including Pursat, Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Pailin, Svay Rieng and Stung Treng. The worst affected are Pursat (8,315 households affected, 1,693 evacuated), Battambang (13,180 households affected, 1,570 evacuated) and Banteay Meanchey (2,661 households affected, 262 evacuated).