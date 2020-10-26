Floods in Cambodia: Situation Report No. 6 – Humanitarian Response Forum, As of 26 October 2020

FLOOD SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since 1 October, Cambodia has experienced heavy rainfall across much of the country. As of 26 October, about 175,872 households in 14 provinces, including Phnom Penh, are reported to be affected by flash floods. In these areas, houses, infrastructure (roads, schools, health centres) and agricultural land have been inundated. The worst affected provinces are listed in the table below.

Flood waters have receded in some areas. More rainfall is forecasted from approaching tropical storms Saudel and Molave, which will cross Vietnam this week.