Floods in Cambodia: Situation Report No. 5 – Humanitarian Response Forum, As of 21 October 2020

FLOOD SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since 1 October, Cambodia has experienced heavy rainfall across much of the country. As of 21 October, about 156,137 households in 14 provinces, including Phnom Penh, are reported to be affected by flash floods. In these areas, houses, infrastructure (roads, schools, health centres) and agricultural land have been inundated. The worst affected are Battambang (66,088 households affected, 4,592 displaced), Banteay Meanchey (29,225 households affected, 4,567 displaced), and Pursat (28,349 households affected, 1,934 displaced). More rainfall is forecasted this week.