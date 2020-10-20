Floods in Cambodia: Situation Report No. 4 – Humanitarian Response Forum, As of 19 October 2020

FLOOD SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since 1 October, Cambodia has experienced heavy rainfall across much of the country. As of 19 October, about 133,406 households in 14 provinces, including Phnom Penh, are reported to be affected by flash floods. In these areas, houses, infrastructure (roads, schools, health centres) and agricultural land have been inundated. The worst affected are Battambang (66,088 households affected, 4,592 displaced), Banteay Meanchey (22,178 households affected, 3,545 displaced), and Pursat (15,622 households affected, 1,813 displaced). More rainfall is forecasted this week.