Floods in Cambodia: Situation Report No. 3 – Humanitarian Response Forum, As of 16 October 2020

FLOOD SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since 1 October, Cambodia has experienced heavy rainfall across much of the country. As of 16 October, about 77,020 households in 11 provinces, including Phnom Penh, are reported to have been affected by flash floods. The worst affected are Battambang (38,890 households affected, 1,331 displaced), Pursat (18,365 households affected, 1,891 displaced) and Banteay Meanchey (8,538 households affected, 1,473 displaced). In these areas, infrastructure (roads, schools, health centres) and agricultural land have been inundated. More rainfall is forecasted in the coming days.