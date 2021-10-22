Floods in Cambodia: Situation Report No. 2 – Humanitarian Response Forum (As of 22 October 2021)

FLOOD SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since September, Cambodia has experienced heavy rainfall across much of the country. As of 22 October, about 28,468 households in 5 provinces are reported to be affected by flash floods and river floods. In these areas, houses, infrastructure (roads, schools, health centres) and agricultural land have been inundated. The affected provinces and latest flood impact data are listed in the table below. More rainfall is forecasted from 20 to 26 October. The risk of additional flooding remains high. The Royal Government of Cambodia and partners are responding now.