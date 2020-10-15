Floods in Cambodia: Situation Report No. 2 – Humanitarian Response Forum, As of 14 October 2020

FLOOD SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since 1 October, Cambodia has experienced heavy rainfall across much of the country. As of 14 October, about 67,995 households in 10 provinces, including Phnom Penh, are reported to have been affected by flash floods. The worst affected are Battambang (38,890 households affected, 1,331 displaced), Pursat (18,365 households affected, 1,891 displaced) and Banteay Meanchey (7,034 households affected, 847 displaced).