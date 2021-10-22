Floods in Cambodia: Situation Report No. 1 – Humanitarian Response Forum, (as of 29 September 2021)

FLOOD SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since 1 September, Cambodia has experienced heavy rainfall across much of the country. As of 29 September, about 19,193 households in 3 provinces are reported to be affected by flash floods. In these areas, houses, infrastructure (roads, schools, health centres) and agricultural land have been inundated. The affected provinces and latest flood impact data are listed in the table below. Information on the flood response is being collected. More rainfall is forecasted from 29 September to 5 October. The risk of additional flooding remains high.