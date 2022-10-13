Floods in Cambodia (2022): Situation Report (SitRep) No. 2 (As of 12 October 2022) – Humanitarian Response Forum (HRF)

Flood Situation Overview
Since May, Cambodia has experienced low to heavy rainfall across much of the country. From 1 September - 11 October, an estimated 85,482 households in 14 provinces were reported to be affected by floods, with houses, infrastructure (roads, schools, health centres) and agricultural land inundated.
The affected provinces and the latest flood impact data are listed in the table below. More rainfall is forecasted from 12 to 18 October. The risk of severe floods still remains until the end of October.
Flood Impact Dashboard
85,482 households affected
4,498 households evacuated
15 people died
33,165 houses affected
29 health centres affected
280 schools affected
1,607,260 meters of rural road affected
152,386 hectares of agricultural land affected
Highlights
-
Typically, the main flooding happens once a year, but this year many provinces have been impacted multiple times since July. More significant flooding occurred in September.
-
Current floods are small to moderate scale. Responses are manageable at provincial level. PCDMs and humanitarian actors have provided relief aid to displaced and most affected households. The Search and Rescue task forces are on standby. NCDM welcomes humanitarian assistance from development partners to support provincial responses in flood-affected provinces.
-
If the situation deteriorates, NCDM may call for an emergency coordination meeting to discuss a joint response strategy/plan and mobilise support.