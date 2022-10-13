Floods in Cambodia (2022): Situation Report (SitRep) No. 2 (As of 12 October 2022) – Humanitarian Response Forum (HRF)

Flood Situation Overview

Since May, Cambodia has experienced low to heavy rainfall across much of the country. From 1 September - 11 October, an estimated 85,482 households in 14 provinces were reported to be affected by floods, with houses, infrastructure (roads, schools, health centres) and agricultural land inundated.

The affected provinces and the latest flood impact data are listed in the table below. More rainfall is forecasted from 12 to 18 October. The risk of severe floods still remains until the end of October.

Flood Impact Dashboard

85,482 households affected

4,498 households evacuated

15 people died

33,165 houses affected

29 health centres affected

280 schools affected

1,607,260 meters of rural road affected

152,386 hectares of agricultural land affected

Highlights