Floods in Cambodia (2022): Situation Report (SitRep) No. 1 (As of 7 October 2022) – Humanitarian Response Forum (HRF)

Flood Situation Overview

Since May, Cambodia has experienced low to heavy rainfall across much of the country. From 1 September - 6 October, an estimated 55,189 households in 13 provinces were reported to be affected by floods, with houses, infrastructure (roads, schools, health centres) and agricultural land inundated.

The affected provinces and the latest flood impact data are listed in the table below. More rainfall is forecasted from 7 to 11 October. The risk of severe floods still remains until the end of October.

Flood Impact Dashboard

55,189 households affected

2,114 households evacuated

13 people died

22,767 houses affected

15 health centres affected

211 schools affected

1,228,183 meters of rural road affected

153,218 hectares of agricultural land affected

Highlights