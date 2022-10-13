Floods in Cambodia (2022): Situation Report (SitRep) No. 1 (As of 7 October 2022) – Humanitarian Response Forum (HRF)

Flood Situation Overview
Since May, Cambodia has experienced low to heavy rainfall across much of the country. From 1 September - 6 October, an estimated 55,189 households in 13 provinces were reported to be affected by floods, with houses, infrastructure (roads, schools, health centres) and agricultural land inundated.
The affected provinces and the latest flood impact data are listed in the table below. More rainfall is forecasted from 7 to 11 October. The risk of severe floods still remains until the end of October.
Flood Impact Dashboard
55,189 households affected
2,114 households evacuated
13 people died
22,767 houses affected
15 health centres affected
211 schools affected
1,228,183 meters of rural road affected
153,218 hectares of agricultural land affected
Highlights
-
Typically, the main flooding happens once a year, but this year many provinces have been impacted multiple times since July. More significant flooding occurred in September.
-
Current floods are small to moderate scale. Responses are manageable at provincial level. PCDMs and humanitarian actors have provided relief aid to displaced and most affected households. The Search and Rescue task forces are on standby.
-
If the situation deteriorates, NCDM may call for an emergency coordination meeting to discuss a joint response strategy / plan and mobilise support.