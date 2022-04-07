Cambodia

Factsheet: Integrated Nutrition Health Nutrition, WASH, Livelihoods

World Vision implements a comprehensive approach, combining health and nutrition interventions with Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programming and livelihood projects to address the root causes of malnutrition in Cambodia.

Objectives

  • Caregivers exhibit good infant and young child feeding practices.

  • Children are free from infection and disease.

  • Families have sufficient time, money and the right attitudes to prioritize their children’s nutrition, health and educational needs.

