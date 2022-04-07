Cambodia
Factsheet: Integrated Nutrition Health Nutrition, WASH, Livelihoods
Attachments
World Vision implements a comprehensive approach, combining health and nutrition interventions with Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programming and livelihood projects to address the root causes of malnutrition in Cambodia.
Objectives
Caregivers exhibit good infant and young child feeding practices.
Children are free from infection and disease.
Families have sufficient time, money and the right attitudes to prioritize their children’s nutrition, health and educational needs.