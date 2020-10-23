Emergency Assistance to Cambodia in Response to the Flood Disaster (22 Oct 2020)

Today, October 22, upon the request of the Royal Government of Cambodia, the Government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents, water purifiers, blankets, generators, plastic sheets, sleeping pads, portable jerry cans) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Cambodia in response to the damages caused by the recent flood.

Upon the request of the Royal Government of Cambodia, and in light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Cambodia, Japan has decided to provide emergency assistance to Cambodia to meet its humanitarian needs.

[Reference]

In Cambodia, continuous torrential rainfall has resulted in a large number of affected residents including the loss of lives and much physical damage. According to the Royal Government of Cambodia, as of morning of October 19, 25 people died, 37,396 people evacuated, 56 houses were completely or partially collapsed and 73,720 houses were inundated.