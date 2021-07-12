Cambodia
Education Technical Programme - Factsheet - Cambodia
Attachments
In Cambodia, approximately 2.8 million children benefit from World Vision's work each year. We are committed to improving the lives of Cambodia's most vulnerable children through holistic developmental change. WVI-C has been working in Cambodia over 40 years and works in partnership with communities to create sustainable change through long-term programmes designed to address the root causes of poverty. WVI-C has three core programmes; integrated nutrition, education and protection and participation which work together to achieve holistic developmental change.
Quick Facts -- Sponsorship Funding
Project sites: 34 Area Programme sites spread across 9 provinces
Programme period: October 2018 till September, 2022.
Funding Sources: World Vision offices in Australia, Cambodia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, United Kingdom, and United States.