Economic & social rights report: Cambodia

How can the European Union (EU) better contribute to building an enabling space for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in Cambodia? How can the EU support the progressive realization of Economic and Social Rights - that is to say Freedom of Association and the Right to Organise, Decent Work and the Right to Social Protection for all - in connection with the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development?

The SOLIDAR Network is active on these themes in Cambodia through its member and partner organisations. During a process led by the Cambodian Women’s Crisis Center (CWCC) and Solidar Suisse, our Network has held several meetings aimed at discussing the current situation of Economic and Social Rights in Cambodia, as well as define the modalities of a solid partnership between the EU and CSOs in the promotion of these rights.

This publication presents the main results of these exchanges and is structured around two priority axes: